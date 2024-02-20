Wed 9:40 | Coos Bay celebrates Black History Month with 'A Party for Langston'

We're running out of February, and there's a lot more Black History Month to celebrate. The Coos Bay Public Library hosts "A Party for Langston Hughes" on Tuesday February 27th at 5 PM.

Children attending will get a free copy of There Was a Party for Langston by Jason Reynolds, an award-winning book celebrating Black history and art and the power of words. The South Coast Equity Coalition is a sponsor of the event. We get a fuller exploration of the plans in a chat with Jennifer Knight, the Youth Services Librarian at CBPL.