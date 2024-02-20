© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Coos Bay celebrates Black History Month with 'A Party for Langston'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 20, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

We're running out of February, and there's a lot more Black History Month to celebrate. The Coos Bay Public Library hosts "A Party for Langston Hughes" on Tuesday February 27th at 5 PM.

Children attending will get a free copy of There Was a Party for Langston by Jason Reynolds, an award-winning book celebrating Black history and art and the power of words. The South Coast Equity Coalition is a sponsor of the event. We get a fuller exploration of the plans in a chat with Jennifer Knight, the Youth Services Librarian at CBPL.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team