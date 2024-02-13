© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | A night to tell stories of being Black in the Rogue Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 13, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Somehow, Black History Month ended up on the shortest month of the year. A little research turns up the fact that the creator of the original Black History Week chose the week including the birthday observances of both Abraham Lincoln (February 12) and Frederick Douglass (February 14).

Even in a leap year, with its extra day, a lot of events get crammed into February. This year they include "Shaman Night," put together by Southern Oregon University's Black Student Union and Digital Media Center. I

t's a night to share stories of the Black experience in the Rogue Valley, coming up February 21 at 6 PM. Assistant Professor Vaun Monroe and a student representative give a preview of the plan.

