Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Taylor and Travis and Donald and Joe and big doings in media-world

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 13, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

We won't spend the entire time talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we promise. But that IS a notable event in the mediaverse worth discussing in a new edition of our media podcast, Signals & Noise.

S&N returns with a revised lineup: Erik Palmer, professor and chair from the Communication program at Southern Oregon University, is now a regular. He joins Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein, assistant professor in the Journalism & Mass Communication program at Cal Poly-Humboldt.

Together we discuss major happenings in and on the media, and get a short list ("Pick Three") of current favorites from each panelist.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
