Mon 9:40 | Oregon campaigns to push voter registration even higher

Getting registered to vote in Oregon is a breeze, especially if you're young. Just go to the DMV for a driver's license, and when you turn 18, you're registered. Oregon now ranks in the top five states (and DC) in voter registration percentage. And yet it continues to educate the public on getting registered, and on making changes to existing registrations. The efforts include a campaign with public service announcement and social media components, featuring "Blobby," a cartoon character enthused about voting. We get further details from Ben Morris in the Secretary of State's office, and Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long. https://sos.oregon.gov/voting-elections/Pages/default.aspx

