© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Oregon campaigns to push voter registration even higher

Published October 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Getting registered to vote in Oregon is a breeze, especially if you're young. Just go to the DMV for a driver's license, and when you turn 18, you're registered. Oregon now ranks in the top five states (and DC) in voter registration percentage. And yet it continues to educate the public on getting registered, and on making changes to existing registrations. The efforts include a campaign with public service announcement and social media components, featuring "Blobby," a cartoon character enthused about voting. We get further details from Ben Morris in the Secretary of State's office, and Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long. https://sos.oregon.gov/voting-elections/Pages/default.aspx

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected