The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | After a drubbing at the polls, Talent considers other ideas for speeding up post-fire rebuilding

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Few cities were as hard-hit by the September 2020 fires as Talent. The Almeda Drive fire burned a swath from the south end of town into the heart of downtown, taking out hundreds of homes and businesses.

Rebuilding has long been underway, and city staff and city council came up with a comprehensive recovery plan, and a way to pay for it, by designating the burn scar as an Urban Renewal District.

The plan ran into fierce opposition from Fire District 5. In an effort to compromise, the recovery plan was reduced drastically and put on the May ballot for an advisory vote. The Fire District waged a well-funded campaign against the plan and voters responded with a no vote.

So what now? Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood visits to catch up on what's happened so far, and what might happen next.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
