What does it mean to live a good life? What is true happiness? How do we not merely cope, but flourish? Professor Lee C. Camp brings you conversations with those who are taking these questions seriously. On No Small Endeavor,you'll hear from best-selling authors, philosophers, scientists, artists, psychologists, theologians and even politicians as we collectively explore human flourishing.