Print Insertions
Print advertising is a unique way to highlight your product or service. A variety of size and placement options means there's an option for every business and budget type. The Jefferson Journal is JPR's members' magazine featuring articles, columns, and reviews about living in Southern Oregon and Northern California, as well as articles about finance, health and food from NPR. The magazine also includes program listings for JPR's network of radio stations. The publication's bi-monthly circulation is approximately 10,000. Contact us today to secure space in our next issue!