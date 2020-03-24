Temporary Programming Changes

In respose to the very serious situation with the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on our operations, we're making a few (hopefully VERY) temporary changes to our Rhythm & News program schedule.

For their safety and ours, we've asked some of our volunteer music hosts to stay home for the time being, which means that we'll be placing Late Night Blues, Jazz Sunday, and The Folk Show on hiatus. So here's what you'll hear at those times for the next (??) weeks...

Saturday 10pm - American Routes. Currently airing Sunday afternoons at 2pm, American Routes with Nick Spitzer looks back through American music with a focus on jazz, blues, and other roots styles.

Sunday 12pm - American Rhythm. JPR's long-running gourmet oldies show with Craig Faulkner will get a second airing.

Sunday 6pm - Live From Here w/Chris Thile moves up from 9pm.

Sunday 8pm - Folk Alley with Elena See returns to the schedule. A two-hour look at contemporary acoustic music.

Sunday 10pm - Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour with Michael Johnathon. Recorded in front of a live audience, this hour-long program is a celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it.