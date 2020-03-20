Sleazy Listening Returns April 1st at 8pm

On Wednesday night, April 1st at 8pm, JPR's sporadic and irreverent music program Sleazy Listening returns to the Rhythm & News Service.

Host Ed Polish (our resident bad music expert) spends his spare time combing the world and the internet for amazing(ly bad) songs to share with you every year, and this year he's settling in to provide a much-needed respite from the steady stream of COVID-19 news.

You'll hear ridiculous songs from Tiny Tim, Martin Mull, Jane Jetson, Marie Osmond, Eddie Murphy, Lisa Kudrow, The Beastie Boys, Frank Sinatra, Soupy Sales, and William Shatner just to name a few! It's always unexpected, and always entertaining!

This April Fool's Day, please join us at 8pm for Sleazy Listening on JPR's Rhythm & News Service.