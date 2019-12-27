Migrating Whales Lure Visitors To The Coast

Thousands of gray whales are swimming south past the west coast on their annual migration. December 27th through the 31st is official “Whale Watch Week” in Oregon.



During Whale Watch Week, Oregon State Parks will staff sites along the coast with volunteers who are ready to help visitors spot whales. Park Ranger Luke Wilson says a lot depends on the weather—clear skies help.

“And on a good day, if you spend an hour or so whale watching, you might see as many as 20 or 30 whales, if you’re lucky. And so it can be a very, very good chance for people who are interested in seeing this migration, it’s a good time of year to come out and do that.”

Parsons says it’s a good idea to bring a pair of binoculars, but there is a limited supply available to borrow at “Whale Watch Spoken Here” sites. An estimated 25,000 whales travel south in the winter from Alaska to their calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico.

You can check the live stream the Oregon State Parks Youtubechannel

