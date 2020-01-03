JPR Classics Live: Baritone Christòpheren Nomura - Friday, January 10th at Noon

On Friday, January 10th at Noon, baritone Christòpheren Nomura will perform live on Siskiyou Music Hall.

Christòpheren Nomura has performed with many of the world’s greatest ensembles, including the Boston Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the San Francisco Symphony. His recitals include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and San Francisco Performances. He was in the original Broadway cast of Allegiance and appeared in the Martin Scorsese feature film version of Madama Butterfly and the Vatican “Jubilee” performance of Bernstein’s Mass.

Nomuren in the Rogue Valley for a performance on Sunday, January 12th at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland. The concert is called "With Malice Toward None, With Charity For All," and will feature a mix of classical and popular works that explore the pressing topic of healing the wounds of war and restoring compassion. Repertoire will include the world premiere of new works by Jodi French and Anima Mundi Productions resident artists Ethan Gans-Morse and Tiziana DellaRovere. Tickets and information at animamundiproductions.com/tickets/

Tune in Friday, January 10th at Noon for a live performance from Christòpheren Nomura on JPR's Classics & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Classics & News."