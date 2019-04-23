As It Was: Max Pracht Produces Prize-Winning Ashland Peaches

Ashland, Ore., once produced championship peaches, especially on the “Peachblow Paradise” orchard at Liberty and Pracht Streets, home to owner Max Pracht who came to Ashland in 1886. His peaches sold for above market value and won a gold medal at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.

Pracht wrapped each peach in white paper embellished with his blue orchard trademark that was difficult to remove; apparently Californians had stamped Oregon fruit as Californian to the consternation of Oregon orchardists. When red ants threatened Pracht’s peaches, he ordered a shipment of toads to combat the problem. According to his son, the toads were still hopping about Ashland several years later.

Pracht was born in Bavaria in 1846 and emigrated to Ohio with his parents as a young child. He lived for a time in Alaska, serving as its first commissioner of fisheries. While operating his Ashland orchard, Pracht held various federal government positions and traveled widely, always writing and lecturing about the beauties of Oregon.

Pracht died in 1917 after what the Ashland Tidings described as “a long and eventful life.”



