350,000 Oregon Health Plan Members Now Have A Choice Of Coverage Plans, But 100,000 Have To Move

As the state rolls out the next phase of its coordinated care system, 350,000 Oregon Health Plan members will have a choice of coverage plans for the first time.

Another 100,000 members will have to move to a new coordinated care organization.

Oregon’s new system of CCOs is no longer strictly tied to county boundaries, so some CCOs overlap and some areas are covered by a new CCO. That means a third of Oregon's one million OHP members get to select between a list of available plans, and 100,000 will be enrolled in a new CCO.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said the state is mailing postcards to let people know which CCO will provide their care.

“We’ve tried to match their primary care providers and their behavioral health providers to assign people to a coordinated care organization," Allen said.

"But some people may have unusual circumstances where there’s a particular kind of a specialist or something like that, then we might have missed that and that would be the kind of thing they'd want to correct.”

If people want to change plans, they can contact the state starting Oct. 17 at 1-877-647-0027 or by reaching out online. If they’re happy with their current CCO, they don’t have to do anything.

