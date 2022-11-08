Oregon legislative/county/local election results 2022

UPDATED as of 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Oregon state legislative races

State Senate, 3rd District

Jeff Golden (D) – 52.02%

Randy Sparacino (R) – 47.88%

State Representative, 1st District

Bret Cecil (D) – 31.35%

David Brock Smith (R) – 68.41%

State Representative, 2nd District

Virgle Osborne (R) – 69.73%

Kevin Bell (D) – 27.79%.

Edward Renfroe (Constitution) - 2.29%

State Representative, 3rd District

Lily Morgan (R) – 66.96%

Brady Keister (D) – 32.83%

State Representative, 4th District

Christine Goodwin (Republican/Democrat) – 97.00%

State Representative, 5th District

Pam Marsh (D) – 64.34%

Sandra Abercrombie (R) – 35.56%

State Representative, 6th District

Kim Wallan (R) – 60.12%

Dan Davis (D) – 39.76%

State Representative, 9th District

Jerry Rust (D) – 41.71%

Boomer Wright (R) – 58.13%

State Representative, 56th District

Jonathan Chenjeri (D) – 26.50%

Emily McIntire (R) – 73.29%

Oregon county races and measures

Jackson County Commissioner, Positon 1

Denise D. Krause (D) - 41.78%

Rick Dyer (R) - 58.11%

Jackson County Commissioner, Position 3

Colleen Roberts (R) - 54.88%

Al Densmore (Independent) - 44.97%

Measure 15-203: Prohibiting psilocybin manufacturers and service centers in Jackson County

Yes: 48.06% No: 51.94%

Rogue Valley local races

Ashland Council position 2

Tonya Graham - 63.67%

Joy Fate - 35.92%

Ashland Council position 4

Robert Kaplan - 61.15%

Jill Franko - 38.58%

Ashland Council position 6

James Falkenstein - 39.24%

Eric Hansen - 60.55%

Ashland Measure 15-210 - Shall Ashland amend it’s city charter to delegate all authority to appoint, supervise, and remove employees to the City Manager?

Yes - 35.56% No - 64.44%

Ashland Measure 15-211 - Shall the ordinance be amended to dedicate a portion of revenues to general government services and extend the sunset date?

Yes - 40.09%. No - 59.91%