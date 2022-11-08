Oregon legislative/county/local election results 2022
Up-to-date results for state legislative races, plus county and local races and ballot measures in JPR's Oregon listening area.
UPDATED as of 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Oregon state legislative races
State Senate, 3rd District
Jeff Golden (D) – 52.02%
Randy Sparacino (R) – 47.88%
State Representative, 1st District
Bret Cecil (D) – 31.35%
David Brock Smith (R) – 68.41%
State Representative, 2nd District
Virgle Osborne (R) – 69.73%
Kevin Bell (D) – 27.79%.
Edward Renfroe (Constitution) - 2.29%
State Representative, 3rd District
Lily Morgan (R) – 66.96%
Brady Keister (D) – 32.83%
State Representative, 4th District
Christine Goodwin (Republican/Democrat) – 97.00%
State Representative, 5th District
Pam Marsh (D) – 64.34%
Sandra Abercrombie (R) – 35.56%
State Representative, 6th District
Kim Wallan (R) – 60.12%
Dan Davis (D) – 39.76%
State Representative, 9th District
Jerry Rust (D) – 41.71%
Boomer Wright (R) – 58.13%
State Representative, 56th District
Jonathan Chenjeri (D) – 26.50%
Emily McIntire (R) – 73.29%
Oregon county races and measures
Jackson County Commissioner, Positon 1
Denise D. Krause (D) - 41.78%
Rick Dyer (R) - 58.11%
Jackson County Commissioner, Position 3
Colleen Roberts (R) - 54.88%
Al Densmore (Independent) - 44.97%
Measure 15-203: Prohibiting psilocybin manufacturers and service centers in Jackson County
Yes: 48.06% No: 51.94%
Rogue Valley local races
Ashland Council position 2
Tonya Graham - 63.67%
Joy Fate - 35.92%
Ashland Council position 4
Robert Kaplan - 61.15%
Jill Franko - 38.58%
Ashland Council position 6
James Falkenstein - 39.24%
Eric Hansen - 60.55%
Ashland Measure 15-210 - Shall Ashland amend it’s city charter to delegate all authority to appoint, supervise, and remove employees to the City Manager?
Yes - 35.56% No - 64.44%
Ashland Measure 15-211 - Shall the ordinance be amended to dedicate a portion of revenues to general government services and extend the sunset date?
Yes - 40.09%. No - 59.91%