NPR News

Syria: Official in Lebanon Probe Committed Suicide

By Deborah Amos,
Michele Norris
Published October 11, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Syria's Interior Minister Ghazi Kanaan has committed suicide, Damascus reports. Formerly Syria's intelligence chief in neighboring Lebanon, Kanaan was among Syrian officials questioned by a U.N. envoy investigating the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Deborah Amos reports from London and host Michele Norris talks with Nicholas Blanford of The Christian Science Monitor.

Deborah Amos
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
Michele Norris