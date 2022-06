An international energy consortium announces it will try to ease the crunch on oil supplies by releasing more than 60 million barrels of oil from its stockpile.

The International Energy Agency, of which the United States is a member, is hoping to help rein in gas prices that have soared in the days since Hurricane Katrina disrupted a vital section of the U.S. gas supply.

