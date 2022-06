Two bomb attacks on Shiite mosques in Baghdad kill at least 15 Iraqis and wound more than 24.

The first attack occurred when an insurgent entered and detonated an explosive device strapped to his body. The second blast came shortly afterward in western Baghdad.

The attacks come one day before the holiest day in the Shiite religious calendar, Ashura.

