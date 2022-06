Tropical Storm Frances makes its second landfall in Florida, churning into the state's panhandle with an expected 10 inches of rain and 65 miles-an-hour wind. Over the weekend, the storm plowed into Florida's Atlantic coast as a category two hurricane. More than 6 million people lost electricity as powerful winds and rain knocked down trees and damaged homes and boats. NPR's Ari Shapiro reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR