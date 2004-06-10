Odyssey of Mourning Comes to an End in California

A day-long odyssey that began at the Capitol Rotunda, then to the Washington National Cathedral, and finally on a presidential jet to Southern California came to and end Friday when the late President Ronald Reagan's casket was interred at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. Rachael Myrow of member station KPCC reports from along the motorcade route leading from Pt. Mugu Naval Air Station on the coast, where the late president's casket arrived, to the library in the inland valley.

