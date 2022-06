The U.S. military suspends offensive operations in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf. The move is part of a deal, brokered by Shiite leaders, to have insurgent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr withdraw his militia from the besieged city. Sadr's fighters have suffered heavy casualties in recent clashes with U.S. forces. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Peter Kenyon.

