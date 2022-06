British authorities arrest a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of being part of several terrorist plots. A U.S. indictment names Abu Hamza al-Masri in the 1998 kidnapping in Yemen that ended with the death of four tourists; his extradition is being sought. Authorities also link al-Masri to terror suspect Zacarias Moussaoui and a terrorist training camp in Oregon. NPR's Brian Naylor reports.

