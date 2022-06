Pentagon officials confirm that Lt. Gen. Ricardo Sanchez, the top U.S. military commander in Iraq, will give up his command this summer. But officials deny the move is linked to allegations that Sanchez knew about abuses at the Abu Ghraib prison. Gen. George W. Casey Jr., the Army's second-ranking general, will replace Sanchez. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Michele Kelemen.

Copyright 2004 NPR