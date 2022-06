U.S. officials in Baghdad announce that military policeman Spc. Jeremy Sivits will be the first to face a court-martial over prisoner abuse at the Abu Ghraib prison. The May 19 proceeding will determine whether Sivits merits a "bad conduct discharge." Observers say the speed with which the charges are being brought reflects the military's desire to put the abuse scandal to rest. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports.

