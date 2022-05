U.S. forces capture the former senior Iraqi official known as "Chemical Ali." U.S. officials initially said Ali Hassan al-Majid had died in an April airstrike, but later learned he was still alive. Al-Majid, No. 5 on the U.S. list of most-wanted Iraqis, received his nickname for his alleged role in 1988 poison gas attacks on Iraqi civilians. Hear Ambassador Peter Galbraith.

Copyright 2003 NPR