World Cafe mini-concert with Fantastic Cat

What do you get when you put four singer-songwriters in a band together? In the case of Fantastic Cat, you get a whole lot of personality and a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor.

The New York-based group features Anthony D'Amato, Brian Dunne, Don DiLego and Mike Montali, who each have their own solo careers. They describe themselves as a supergroup, but with a caveat: "Think CSNY if none of them were famous, or the Traveling Wilburys if none of them were famous, or the Eagles if they really didn't get along."

Fantastic Cat released their third album, Cat Out of Hell, back in April, and today, they join World Cafe to perform songs from the new record.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.

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