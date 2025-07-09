JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt and Mendocino Counties
Both our services in Humboldt County and our Classics & News service in Mendocino on 101.9 FM are experiencing issues due an internet feed issue. The internet service provider is working to restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.