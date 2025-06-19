JPR Rhythm & News station KNCA in Northern California will be off the air June 20-22 for a major antenna system upgrade

JPR is taking on a major service improvement project for our Rhythm and News Service Listeners in Shasta County and parts of Siskiyou and Tehama Counties. We’ll be replacing the antenna system of JPR station KNCA, which broadcasts on 89.7FM. The work will start tomorrow morning, Friday June 20th and take several days to complete --we expect the station to be off the air through Sunday, June 22nd. We’re excited to be taking on this project for our Northern California Rhythm and News listeners since our current KNCA antenna system has been damaged over several harsh winters due to falling ice on the tower. The new system will be considerably more robust and able to withstand the severe winter weather on our Hatchet Mountain/Bear Springs Communications Site far better than the old system. JPR is making an investment of over $60,000 to accomplish this work thanks to listener support. Thank you!

During the outage you can still stream JPR at ijpr.org and on our mobile apps. We also have a Streaming & Mobile Guide on our website that offers several ways to stay tuned during the service interruption.

Thank you so much for your patience as we complete this important project!

