JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Jackson County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 12, 2025 at 8:48 AM PDT

Our News & Information service on 1230 AM is experiencing issues. In the meantime, the News & Information service can still be hear on 102.3 FM. We will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
