Now hiring: JPR News Director
JPR is a network of 23 public radio stations and 36 translators serving a 60,000 square-mile area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. JPR is licensed to and operated by Southern Oregon University (SOU), whose main campus is located in Ashland, Oregon. JPR operates from a state-of-the-art broadcast center on the SOU Ashland campus. JPR provides three separate, full-time program services and is an NPR member station. JPR fosters a creative and collaborative work culture serving one of the most supportive public radio communities in the country.
JPR seeks a News Director to lead and manage JPR news content across broadcast and digital platforms. Responsibilities include management of all news department staff as well as day-to-day news coverage.
The News Director helps establish and maintain ethical, editorial, artistic and technical standards for broadcast news programs. They also assist with news programming decisions and news operations. As JPR's top news authority, the News Director is responsible for the journalistic quality and integrity of all station news activities and platforms.
The position is based at JPR's main studios, located on the campus of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.
For complete position details and to apply CLICK HERE.