Now hiring: JPR News Director

JPR seeks a News Director to lead and manage JPR news content across broadcast and digital platforms. Responsibilities include management of all news department staff as well as day-to-day news coverage.

The News Director helps establish and maintain ethical, editorial, artistic and technical standards for broadcast news programs. They also assist with news programming decisions and news operations. As JPR's top news authority, the News Director is responsible for the journalistic quality and integrity of all station news activities and platforms.

The position is based at JPR's main studios, located on the campus of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

