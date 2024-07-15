© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Precautionary power shutoffs affect JPR services throughout the region

Jefferson Public Radio
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:35 PM PDT
High voltage post or High voltage tower
bohbeh - stock.adobe.com
/
182646517
High voltage post or High voltage tower

Pacific Power has increased precautionary measures in light of heightened wildfire risk, resulting in more frequent outages across JPR's listening region.

This summer has brought on an unusual number of power-related signal impairments throughout our region. The increased sensitivity of Pacific Power equipment is resulting in more frequent, longer lasting power outages that are not easily predicted. In the event of a planned outage, we wil notify listeners via email. To sign up for these emails, click here.

During most outages, our service is still available to stream online. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide to explore all the ways you can stay tuned.

We appreciate your patience during this time, and encourage listeners to report outages as usual using our Signal Impairment Report.
