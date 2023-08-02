© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Listener Announcements
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Humboldt and Mendocino Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published August 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT

Reconfiguration of the transmission path will take about 2 weeks, at which time we will file for FCC approval to redirect our microwave link. We anticipate a quick turn-around but are reliant on FCC approval to move forward with the change.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

