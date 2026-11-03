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Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon Fall Concerts

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon Fall Concerts

The Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon's two orchestras will present a concert of enjoyable and entertaining music performed by young musicians from throughout the Rogue Valley. Works by Dvorak, Dukas, Bruch, Ponchielli, Rimsky-Korsakov and more will be performed.

Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
$10/$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon
https://www.ysso.org
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
23 S Central Ave
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-779-3000