Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon Fall Concerts
Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon Fall Concerts
The Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon's two orchestras will present a concert of enjoyable and entertaining music performed by young musicians from throughout the Rogue Valley. Works by Dvorak, Dukas, Bruch, Ponchielli, Rimsky-Korsakov and more will be performed.
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
$10/$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
23 S Central AveMedford, Oregon 97501
541-779-3000