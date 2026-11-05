Spark Piano Trio Mainstage Concert

The Eureka Chamber Music Series' final concert set of 2026 is coming up on the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Spark Piano Trio is made up of familiar faces, including ECMS Artistic Director and violinist Tom Stone, joined by Avery Fisher Career Grant winning cellist Sophie Shao, and pianist, fortepianist, and composer Eric Zivian. Repertoire for the evening includes the hauntingly beautiful Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff, the profound Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op. 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich, and closing with Felix Mendelssohn’s passionate Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66.