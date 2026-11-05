Spark Piano Trio Concert & Conversation

The Spark Piano Trio features ECMS Artistic Director and violinist Tom Stone, Avery Fisher Career Grant winning cellist Sophie Shao, and pianist and fortepianist Eric Zivian. They will perform Beethoven's Piano Trio in G major, Opus 1, No. 2, with the added attraction of Zivian's copy of a nineteenth-century fortepiano, the delicate and expressive precursor to the modern piano, that he will bring to Humboldt from Sonoma. The local audience will have the rare opportunity to hear a superb chamber work by Beethoven as the composer himself would have heard it when he composed and published the work in 1795.