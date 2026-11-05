Slow Forest Connects Painters Through Place and Artistic Lineage

Phosphene presents Slow Forest, a group exhibition of paintings inspired by Humboldt County’s forests, waterways, shifting light, and rugged coastline. On view throughout December, it brings together Cal Poly Humboldt painting students, alumni, current faculty, and faculty emeriti, linking generations through shared attention to place and lived experience here. A portion of participating artists are current students in Cal Poly Humboldt’s Flora & Fauna painting course, where close observation of the natural world informs their work.

The title references David Hockney’s 1993 painting Slow Forest and evokes landscapes shaped by growth, season, and attentive looking. Together, the works reflect distinct relationships with Humboldt County’s forests, waterways, changing light, weather, and coast. They celebrate the ongoing exchange of teaching, learning, and artistic discovery.

Join the artists for the Arts Alive opening reception December 5, 6–9 p.m., at Phosphene, 610 F Street, Eureka.

