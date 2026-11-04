Seeds of Hope: A Multimedia Evening with Betty LaDuke and Friends

Join us at ScienceWorks for a special, multimedia celebration of art, poetry, music, and community inspired by Seeds of Hope: A Multicultural Perspective, the current Art in STEAM Gallery exhibition by renowned Oregon artist Betty LaDuke.

More than a traditional gallery reception, this multi-generational gathering brings together artists, poets, musicians, and community voices for an evening exploring the connections between creativity, remembrance, peace, and social justice. Betty LaDuke will introduce the program and share the inspiration behind her work, followed by live poetry readings and music.

Theater presentations and performances begin at 4:30 PM, featuring:

Betty LaDuke – Artist and presenter

Lawson Inada – Poet

Lynn Hill – Poet

Emily Alba – Ashland High School student and 2026 Ashland Youth Ambassador to Guanajuato

John Frohnmayer – Poet

Gene Burnett – Singer-songwriter and guitarist

Rogue Valley Peace Choir – Musical performance in Kranzler Hall following the theater program

Guests are also invited to participate in Flowers: We Remember, an interactive art activity inspired by Betty’s flower series. Add color to one of Betty’s flowers and share the name of someone you wish to remember.

Drinks and light concessions will be available for purchase at the front desk, including beer, cider, and food. The Explore Store will also be open, featuring a print of Betty’s Turtle: ICE OUT artwork.

Come celebrate the power of art to honor lives, inspire hope, and bring people together.