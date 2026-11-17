What:

The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band’s Members and Guest Conductors Don Bieghler and Dr. Martin Behnke proudly present “A MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR”, their FREE December 2026 Music Concert, featuring special festive pieces to celebrate the season.

Where and When:

• Sunday, December 6, 2026

• Stedman Auditorium at Oakdale Middle School, 815 S. Oakdale Avenue, Medford, OR 97501

• 3:00 PM PDT

• FREE for ALL Ages

Details:

• Expect a beautiful, full repertoire featuring some of the Holiday Season’s most celebrated compositions: “Jingle Them Bells”, “BasSoon It Will Be Christmas”, “Greensleeves”, “Wassail Dances: Movements 1-4”, “A Most Wonderful Christmas”, select Hanukkah pieces, and other celebrated seasonal compositions!

o FREE seat reservations may be made online or at the door.

o Donations are suggested as a Pay-What-You-Can option (suggested amount = $20), are greatly appreciated, and are tax-deductible, as RVSB is a non-profit 501©3 organization. (We rely on donation & grant funds to present our concerts.)

o Concert information, reservations, donations: roguevalleysymphonicband.org/concerts

