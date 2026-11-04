Rogue Climate Online Auction

Bid for climate action at Rogue Climate's Online Auction fundraiser! Every bid you place powers grassroots climate justice right here in the Rogue Valley and South Coast. When you win an item, you’re not just taking home something great—you’re powering community-led organizing, protecting our environment, and standing up for our neighbors. There's something for everyone: local art, food, experiences, vacation stays across Oregon and more.

Rogue Climate organizes for climate justice with Southern Oregon and South Coast communities most impacted by climate change —including low-income, rural, youth, seniors, and communities of color. Learn more about our work at www.RogueClimate.org or on instagram @RogueClimate.