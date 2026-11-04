"Monster Mansion" Theater Show
"Monster Mansion" Theater Show
Ashland Supportive Housing presents:
"Monster Mansion," a creepy vampire tale with lots of twists and turns and plenty of poison. Be afraid, be very afraid!
This theater show is written & performed by ASH’s DSA Theater Class for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Fall 2026.
Sunday, November 22nd
The Ashland Community Center
59 Winburn Way, Ashland, OR 97520
2:00pm Doors Open & Refreshments
2:30pm Performance
3:30pm Q&A
$10 suggested donation
Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:
Website: ashlandash.org
Phone: (541) 488-2870
Email: admin@ashlandash.org