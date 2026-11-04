"Monster Mansion" Theater Show

Ashland Supportive Housing presents:

"Monster Mansion," a creepy vampire tale with lots of twists and turns and plenty of poison. Be afraid, be very afraid!

This theater show is written & performed by ASH’s DSA Theater Class for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Fall 2026.

Sunday, November 22nd

The Ashland Community Center

59 Winburn Way, Ashland, OR 97520

2:00pm Doors Open & Refreshments

2:30pm Performance

3:30pm Q&A

$10 suggested donation

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:

Website: ashlandash.org

Phone: (541) 488-2870

Email: admin@ashlandash.org