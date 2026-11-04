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"Monster Mansion" Theater Show

"Monster Mansion" Theater Show

Ashland Supportive Housing presents:

"Monster Mansion," a creepy vampire tale with lots of twists and turns and plenty of poison. Be afraid, be very afraid!

This theater show is written & performed by ASH’s DSA Theater Class for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Fall 2026.

Sunday, November 22nd
The Ashland Community Center
59 Winburn Way, Ashland, OR 97520
2:00pm Doors Open & Refreshments
2:30pm Performance
3:30pm Q&A

$10 suggested donation

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:

Website: ashlandash.org
Phone: (541) 488-2870
Email: admin@ashlandash.org

The Ashland Community Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach
5414882870
admin@ashlandash.org
https://www.ashlandash.org/
The Ashland Community Center
59 Winburn Way
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541.488.5340
amber.shroy@ashland.or.us
ashlandparksandrec.org