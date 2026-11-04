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Gratitude Tree Craft - FREE

Gratitude Tree Craft - FREE

Ashland Supportive Housing presents:

Decorate a paper leaf using colored pencils and markers and then write what you’re grateful for. We will display your leaf on our tree mural in the ASH office.

FREE & open to the community. Materials included.

The Grove, 1195 E Main St #2271, Ashland, OR

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:

Website: ashlandash.org
Phone: (541) 488-2870
Email: admin@ashlandash.org

Ashland Parks and Recreation Grove
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach
5414882870
admin@ashlandash.org
https://www.ashlandash.org/

Artist Group Info

Eden Orlando
admin@ashlandash.org
ashlandash.org
Ashland Parks and Recreation Grove
1195 E. Main St., Ashland
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-608-2422
bike@rvtd.org
https://rvtd.org/way-to-go/events-and-campaigns/rogue-valley-bike-swap/