Gratitude Tree Craft - FREE

Ashland Supportive Housing presents:

Decorate a paper leaf using colored pencils and markers and then write what you’re grateful for. We will display your leaf on our tree mural in the ASH office.

FREE & open to the community. Materials included.

The Grove, 1195 E Main St #2271, Ashland, OR

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:

Website: ashlandash.org

Phone: (541) 488-2870

Email: admin@ashlandash.org