Ashland Sarcasm Festival
Ashland Sarcasm Festival
Ashland Sarcasm Festival returns to downtown Ashland transforming restaurants, bars and cafes into comedy clubs, and taking over famous Angus Bowmer Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights, offering headliner standup comedy shows with Aparna Nancherla and Beth Stelling. Comics welcomed in December 2026 are coming from LA, NYC, and across Oregon. Enjoy improv workshops, unhinged comedy baking show, drag bingo, standup and crowd work brunch, live music and more. Dec 4-6, downtown Ashland. www.SarcasmFest.com
Angus Bowmer Theatre
$20-$55
06:00 PM - 10:50 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Storytown Ashland
Karolina@goWildThyme.com
Artist Group Info
trailsandavocados@gmail.com
Angus Bowmer Theatre
20 E. Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520