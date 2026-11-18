Ashland Sarcasm Festival returns to downtown Ashland transforming restaurants, bars and cafes into comedy clubs, and taking over famous Angus Bowmer Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights, offering headliner standup comedy shows with Aparna Nancherla and Beth Stelling. Comics welcomed in December 2026 are coming from LA, NYC, and across Oregon. Enjoy improv workshops, unhinged comedy baking show, drag bingo, standup and crowd work brunch, live music and more. Dec 4-6, downtown Ashland. www.SarcasmFest.com