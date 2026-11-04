Margaret Glaspy on her latest album, 'I Am Both'

For singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, sometimes the best way to find inspiration is to tune out the noise.

After realizing that spending too much time on her phone and scrolling through social media was getting in the way of her creativity, Glaspy decided to unplug. What followed was a burst of songwriting that led to her latest album, I Am Both.

Today, Glaspy joins World Cafe to talk about reconnecting with her creative instincts, finding inspiration away from screens and why she believes an artist's responsibility is to offer something original. Plus, she performs songs from the new album live.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.

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