JPR seeks Jefferson Exchange Producer

JPR is seeking a full time Jefferson Exchange Producer. The position works within JPR's news department and produces JPR's public affairs program, the Jefferson Exchange. The Jefferson Exchange Producer is responsible for overall editorial planning, scheduling guests and providing background material on guests to the host. The position identifies newsworthy topics of public interest, and facilitates interviews with newsmakers and civic leaders. The Jefferson Exchange Producer performs all work consistent with established JPR newsroom journalistic standards and practices. The producer is also responsible for supervising and coordinating the work of other producers, including volunteers and SOU students, who assist in the Jefferson Exchange's production.

The position is based at JPR's main studios, located on the campus of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

For complete position details and to apply CLICK HERE.

Jefferson Public Radio (JPR) is a network of 26 public radio stations and 34 translators serving a 60,000 square-mile area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. JPR is licensed to and operated by Southern Oregon University (SOU), whose main campus is located in Ashland, Oregon. JPR operates from a newly built state-of-the-art broadcast center on the SOU Ashland campus and also operates a satellite studio facility in the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California. JPR provides three fully separate, full-time program services and is a member of the NPR Network.