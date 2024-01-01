RHYTHM & NEWS: MON-FRI • 10PM-3AM | SUN • 12AM-5AM | SUN • 12AM-5AM

XPoNential Radio is a music discovery program that offers a unique mix of emerging and heritage contemporary musicians. Expect to hear Rhythm & News staples such as Neil Young, Jack Johnson, Nickel Creek, Cat Power, John Prine, and Beck with new artists breaking onto the music scene. XPoNential serves up an eclectic blend of blues, rock, world, folk, and alternative country.

All playlists are Eastern time so adjust for your time zone.