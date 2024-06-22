© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Evacuation levels increased to Level 2 for communities near Upper Applegate Fire

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published June 22, 2024 at 5:38 PM PDT
Crews working the Upper Applegate Fire
ODF SW District Facebook
Crews working the Upper Applegate Fire

Several areas in the Applegate Valley south of the community of Ruch were upgraded to Level 2 "BE SET" to evacuate status on Saturday afternoon.

Crews continued to fight the Upper Applegate Fire on Saturday but the two zones bordering the fire were increased to just below mandatory evacuations.

The zones in Level 2 include:

JAC-434: Eastside Rd south of Little Applegate Rd to north of McKee Bridge, rural Jacksonville.

JAC-436: Little Applegate Rd, west of Upper Applegate Rd, and eastern portions of Sterling Creek Rd., rural Jacksonville.

Evacuation zones in Level 2 "Be Set" to evacuate status are shaded in yellow.
Jackson County Sheriff
Evacuation zones in Level 2 "Be Set" to evacuate status are shaded in yellow. Jacksonville can be seen north of the fire.

The fire has increased to 623 acres, according to emergency alert sources. More than 200 personnel are fighting the fire including air tankers, helicopters, tree fallers and two task forces from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire is burning in extremely steep terrain in an area that has been affected by large scale die-off of drought-stressed Douglas fir trees.

"The terrain on this fire has posed numerous safety issues, from the steep slope to hazardous trees and rocks that have been falling. While tactics remain aggressive to corral this fire fully, the safety of those working the incident is also a top priority," reads a description from the ODF Facebook page.

Emergency alert sign up information for this fire and the rest of Jackson County can be found here.

Wildlife Top StoriesOregon NewsAppfeedWildfire 2024
Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is JPR's news director. He earned a master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and joined JPR as a reporter in 2019 after working at NPR member station KUER in Salt Lake City.
