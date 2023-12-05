Reward offered for gray wolf illegally killed in Southern Oregon

Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Area of known wolf activity in Jackson County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering the bounty for information leading to arrests related to the death of the federally protected wolf.

On Nov. 13 the collared male wolf, identified as OR 125, was found dead near Union Creek, east of Crater Lake. Gray wolves are listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon.

The Rogue Pack of wolves is known to spend time in northeastern Jackson County. The Indigo Pack lives north of Crater Lake, in Douglas and Klamath counties.

Information about OR 125 should be sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or the Oregon State Police.

