Reward offered for gray wolf illegally killed in Southern Oregon

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published December 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM PST
Three different wolves from the Indigo group were seen on a remote camera, Feb. 20, 2019 in the Umpqua National Forest.
US Fish and Wildlife Service
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about a gray wolf that was illegally killed in Southern Oregon.

Area of known wolf activity in Jackson County.
Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering the bounty for information leading to arrests related to the death of the federally protected wolf.

On Nov. 13 the collared male wolf, identified as OR 125, was found dead near Union Creek, east of Crater Lake. Gray wolves are listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon.

The Rogue Pack of wolves is known to spend time in northeastern Jackson County. The Indigo Pack lives north of Crater Lake, in Douglas and Klamath counties.

Information about OR 125 should be sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or the Oregon State Police.
Tags
Wildlife Top StoriesOregon NewsWolves
Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is JPR's news director. He earned a master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and joined JPR as a reporter in 2019 after working at NPR member station KUER in Salt Lake City.
