Gusty winds cause rapid growth of Copperfield Fire outside of Klamath Falls

The wildfire is located east of the town of Chiloquin. It grew rapidly because of gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour. The fire had grown to approximately 2,000 acres as of Sunday night.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for areas east of Chiloquin. An evacuation center can be found at the Chiloquin Community Center. Officials are also directing residents to the community of Sprague River. Southern Oregon is under a red flag warning through Monday evening.

Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fire on Sunday. Oregon State Fire Marshal incident management teams, as well as task forces from Lane County and Central Oregon were being sent to the fire, along with a team from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Details about evacuation areas for the Copperfield Fire can be found on the Klamath County website. More information can also be found on the Facebook pages for the Klamath County Sheriff and the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.