Prepare for wildfires on the road and power outages at home, Oregon officials say

Slightly lower temperatures and calmer winds in the past 24 hours have helped firefighters in eastern Oregon battle several large blazes, including the biggest in the country.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which manages resources, reported Friday that temperatures east of the Cascades have dipped but still remain in the 80s to 90s with winds of about 25 miles per hour and sporadic lightning in southeast Oregon.

About 40 fires are burning in Oregon and many are close to roads, prompting sudden highway closures. The Durkee fire in Baker and Malheur counties, which has spread to nearly 290,000 acres, has closed Interstate 84 intermittently. It is now 20% contained, which means firefighters have stopped the growth on one-fifth of the perimeter.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday that Oregonians who travel this weekend and in the days ahead should prepare for road closures.

“With a long, hot summer ahead, wildfire-related disruptions are likely to continue throughout the state making some routes unreliable,” the department said in a release.

Officials urged travelers to visit TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions before heading out. The webpage provides live updates from the department dispatch center 24 hours a day and is updated immediately when conditions change.

The department asked travelers to use designated detours – not GPS directions, which can take drivers on unsuitable roads and lead to people getting trapped or lost. Travelers also should carry emergency kits in their vehicles and drive safely in smoky conditions. Drive slower than usual and use your headlights, transportation officials said.

Also consider staying home, but you might face a power outage.

Wildfires and extreme weather can cause shutdowns, with electric utilities sometimes shutting power during extreme weather conditions to avoid sparking a wildfire. That’s something Pacific Power didn’t do in Oregon over Labor Day in 2020. The company has to pay about $300 million to victims and timber companies, while one suit seeks $30 billion in damages.

To prepare for an outage, gather food, water, medication, pet supplies, first aid kits and other things you might need before an extreme weather event. State officials recommend preparing two weeks in advance.

Those with a medical condition that requires electricity to run a machine should register a medical certificate with the provider. The certificate signals to utilities which households need service. Always keep your cell phones charged, decide on a relocation spot to power up or install a backup generator. Officials also said households need to devise plans to ensure livestock have access to water in the event well pumps lose power.

During a power outage, avoid downed lines. Stay away from firefighters battling blazes and utility crews trying to restore power, and have flashlights or lanterns handy for light. State officials said people should not use candles because of the risk of fire.

They also advise households to turn off lights and unplug electric appliances except refrigerators and freezers so they’re not damaged by a surge in power when service is restored.

It’s also a good idea to check on your elderly neighbors and anyone who might need special assistance during an outage. To report an outage, call your provider – not 911.

