Upper Applegate Fire prompts ongoing evacuation notices for communities near Ruch

The agency said the fire is burning on extremely steep terrain, which makes it more difficult to suppress. The wildfire started Thursday afternoon, at around the same time as another fire on the opposite side of Jackson county near Shady Cove. That fire has now been contained.

Over 100 firefighting personnel are assigned to the Applegate incident. An area southeast of the fire remains under a level one – "BE READY" – evacuation notice.

A number of local, state and federal agencies are helping with the operation. The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized two structural task forces to assist Friday morning.

The area where this fire is burning overlaps with a large die-off of drought-stressed Douglas fir trees, which could lead to greater wildfire risk.

The ODF said high temperatures and windy conditions will help fuel the fire through Friday.