© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Upper Applegate Fire prompts ongoing evacuation notices for communities near Ruch

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published June 21, 2024 at 3:10 PM PDT
Early in the morning and still dark, a wildfire is visible burning on hills in the background
Oregon Department of Forestry
The Upper Applegate Fire burning early in the morning of June 21, 2024.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said it’s making good progress fighting a nearly 500 acre wildfire in Southern Oregon's Applegate Valley south of the community of Ruch.

The agency said the fire is burning on extremely steep terrain, which makes it more difficult to suppress. The wildfire started Thursday afternoon, at around the same time as another fire on the opposite side of Jackson county near Shady Cove. That fire has now been contained.

Over 100 firefighting personnel are assigned to the Applegate incident. An area southeast of the fire remains under a level one – "BE READY" – evacuation notice.

A number of local, state and federal agencies are helping with the operation. The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized two structural task forces to assist Friday morning.

The area where this fire is burning overlaps with a large die-off of drought-stressed Douglas fir trees, which could lead to greater wildfire risk.

The ODF said high temperatures and windy conditions will help fuel the fire through Friday.
Tags
Wildfire Top StoriesAppfeedOregon NewsWildfire 2024ApplegateOregon Department of Forestry
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now