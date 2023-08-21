As wildfires burn, shelters house evacuees from Happy Camp and Smith River fires

The Happy Camp Complex is made up of 13 fires burning in the Klamath National Forest. The largest is the Head Fire, which had burned about 6,400 acres at the confluence of the Klamath and Scott Rivers as of Monday. Communities including Scott Bar and Hamburg near the Head Fire and other parts of the Happy Camp Complex have been evacuated, with about 755 people required to leave their homes.

According to Pirtza Pearl, shelter supervisor with the Red Cross, about 25 evacuees are currently utilizing the Kahtishraam Wellness Center in Yreka, mostly coming from the Head Fire. The wellness center is operated by the Karuk Tribe, and people are using the gymnasium as shelter. They are offered three meals a day, a safe space to sleep, restrooms and showers. There is also a nurse on site in case of health emergencies. Some dogs are out in the parking area, brought by their owners to keep them safe from fire.

Pearl said that people are concerned about the places they left behind.

“They want to know if their homes are still standing,” she said. “At times like this, it’s just scary.”

To the west, the wildfires collectively known as the Smith River Complex grew rapidly over the weekend. Located primarily south of the Oregon border along Highway 199, they are currently burning at over 30,000 acres with 0% containment. Pacific Power has cut off electricity in the Crescent City area for a fourth day to prevent additional fires.

Evacuations remain in place in several locations close to the Smith River Complex, including all communities between Slant Bridge Road up to the Oregon border along Highway 199. The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Del Norte County Fairgrounds in Crescent City to ensure that evacuees have food, water and shelter. Mary Dorman, the community volunteer leader with the Red Cross in Del Norte County, said that 133 people are currently registered to stay at the fairgrounds, and they have all been affected by wildfire in the county. Dorman said that knowing they have a safe place to stay is helping people cope with the stress of the disaster.

“We’re taking care of our neighbors,” she said, “and we’ll all get through this together.”

The shelter will be available as long as the community has a need, which according to Bill Steven, public information officer for Del Norte County Office of Emergency Services, said could be a week or more.